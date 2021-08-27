Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 4, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT BUCHANAN, DISHAWN L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURCH, DAVID Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURKETT, GARY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARR, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARTER, JAMES S JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARTER, JOHNDRAY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CHAVEZ, DANIEL Favor: ...

