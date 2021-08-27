Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 19, 2021

August 27, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 19, 2021    XX NOT PROVIDED 1780 ST PAUL REALTY LLC & 1780 ST PAUL REALTY LLC Property Address: 1768 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $46,695.48 855-861 JAY STREET LLC Property Address: 855-861 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BARRY, ARTHUR J Amount: $250,000.00 DEBAY, KATHLEEN & FARRELL, KATHLEEN Property Address: 76 ...

