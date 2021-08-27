Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

U.S. Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN August 27, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo