US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself

US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO August 27, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government said Thursday it is shutting down a federal jail in New York City after a slew of problems that came to light following disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's suicide there two years ago. The federal Bureau of Prisons said the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan will be closed at least ...

