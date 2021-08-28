Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole

Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole

By: The Associated Press JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY August 28, 2021 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to be a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo