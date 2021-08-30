Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

By: The Associated Press LINDSAY WHITEHURST and COLLEEN LONG August 30, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders. Legal experts say that while state ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo