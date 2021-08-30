Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 20, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 20, 2021    133 NOT PROVIDED ARENA, MARIO B & ARENA, NANCY B Property Address: 1010 PATHWAY LANE, WEBSTER NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $235,000.00 BOLD, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 289 TROUP STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,000.00 BRYCE VET PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2330 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWN LINE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo