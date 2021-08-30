Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

By: The Associated Press August 30, 2021 0

BOSTON — Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968. "Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of the man who murdered my father," ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo