Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Fourth Department orders new trial over defense’s juror challenge

Fourth Department orders new trial over defense’s juror challenge

By: Bennett Loudon August 31, 2021 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in an assault case because the judge denied a defense challenge to a prospective juror.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo