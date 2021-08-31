Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 23, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 23, 2021     71  14420 HARKIN, NANCY A et ano to POMAQUIZA, SEGUNDO EUSEBIO et ano Property Address: 4698 LAKE ROAD SOUTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12547 Page: 0599 Tax Account: 083.08-3-22 Full Sale Price: $152,000.00 14428 LOPRESTI, MARK to PAPA, JOHN R et ano Property Address: 7212 BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12547 ...

