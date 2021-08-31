Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 5, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FLOUR CITY TECH 149 ELLICOTT ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - MUSCARELLA, ANDREW CHARLES 149 ELLICOTT ST, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BOBOS CHICKEN SHACK 471 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CRITTENDEN, DEVON BODEGAL DE LO MIO A 479 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo