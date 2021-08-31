Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 5, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADEBAYO, MICHAEL ADEWALE et al 5903 CLYDESDALE PLACE, ORLANDO FL 32822 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $79,846.00 BEWICK, JAMES 49 JACKSON ROAD EXT, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $35,349.07 BOLTWOOD, HOWARD J 202 KLEIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo