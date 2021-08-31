Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 23, 2021     108 NOT PROVIDED ALLISON M SHULTES Property Address: 66 MEYERBILL CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $139,796.00 APONTE, HOLLEE & APONTE, LUIS Property Address: 28 ABBY LANE, GATES NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $8,975.55 AT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS LLC Property Address: 10 DARROW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

