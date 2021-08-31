Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ATWELL, SHIRLEY C Appoints: CENTOLA, KENNETH BAKSHI, CHARLENE K Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W BAKSHI, SANJEEV K Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W DADEY, ANN L Appoints: DADEY, CHRISTOPHER DROUIN, RAY A Appoints: DIBELLA, JACQUELINE HENRY, SHEILA A Appoints: ORMAN, MICHAEL F NAPIER, JANE Appoints: NAPIER, WILLIAM RIEMER, MARTIN H Appoints: RIEMER, KRISTINA M US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT ...

