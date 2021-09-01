Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Bills football player accused of sexual assault at local bar

Former Bills football player accused of sexual assault at local bar

By: Bennett Loudon September 1, 2021 0

Former Buffalo Bills football player Cornelius Bennett is being sued by a woman who claims Bennett sexually abused her in 1992 at the Otter Lodge in Brighton. Bennett, 56, was a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills from 1987 to 1995. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed about 240 pounds when he was an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo