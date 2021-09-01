Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 24, 2021     69 14420 BOON, ROBERT C to BOON, ROBERT C et ano Property Address: 42 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12548 Page: 0041 Tax Account: 054.18-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 STASKIEWICZ, ADAM M et ano to JEWELL, TIFFANY Property Address: 232 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12548 Page: 0358 Tax ...

