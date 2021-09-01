Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 6, 2021

September 1, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 6, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PATRICKS REMODELING AND MORE 134 FAYETTE STREET, PALMYRA NY 14522 - - REBIS, PATRICK S 134 FAYETTE STREET, PALMYRA NY 14522 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GAUSE, BRYANT E 355 NORTH PARK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - ZIEGLER, CHARLES F 28 ANGLERS COVE, ...

