Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 5-6, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 5-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 5, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GARDNER, JODIE 625 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: KING’S CROSSING TOWNHOMES LLC Attorney: SEAN P WILLIAMS ESQ Amount: $5,906.70 HEAVENLY CARE et al 35 GREENE TERRACE, EAST HARTFORD CT 06108 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $10,930.00 IKE AT SONS TRANSPORT LLC et al 11610 LEMONMINT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo