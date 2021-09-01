Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 6, 2021 LIEN RELEASE RIVERA, EUGENE F Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 35 CHERRY CREEK LANE, GREECE NY 14626

