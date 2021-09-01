Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 6, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADMIRALS BANK Appoints: HOME LOAN INVESTMENT BANK FSB FOGARTY, JOHN F Appoints: FOGARTY, JANINE L HAMPTON, NANCY Appoints: HOWARD, DAVID KNAPP, ERIKA S Appoints: ERNST, PAMELA W LEAVY, MARGARET A Appoints: LEAVY, PATRICK D RAFTERY LOREDO, KAREN M Appoints: LOREDO, LAURA LEE LU, QIRONG Appoints: HUANG, MINGXI MULDER, GLENN Appoints: HERDZIK, EDWARD F STOCKSLADER, ANN L Appoints: ...

