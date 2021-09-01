Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN SLEVIN September 1, 2021 0

DENVER — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago, Colorado's attorney general said Wednesday. The 23-year-old's death gained widespread attention during last year's protests ...

