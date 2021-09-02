Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appeals court changes sentence in weapon case

Appeals court changes sentence in weapon case

Judge illegally made sentence consecutive

By: Bennett Loudon September 2, 2021 0

A state appeals court has changed the sentence of a defendant convicted of a weapon charge. Defendant Joseph T. Barthel, 25, was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a bench trial in October 2016 before Monroe County Court Judge Douglas A. Randall. In a decision released Aug. 26, the Appellate Division of state Supreme ...

