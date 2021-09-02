Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO September 2, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted the Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and directed federal agencies to do what they can to "insulate women and providers" from the impact. Hours earlier, in the middle of the night, a deeply divided high court allowed ...

