Fourth Department – Intent to kill: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Intent to kill Substantial evidence – Batson challenges – Race-neutral explanation People v. Johnson KA 18-02102 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of murder and one count of attempted robbery. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the jury was justified ...

