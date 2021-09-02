Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 25, 2021      87  NOT PROVIDED HARPER, JOEL et al to HARPER, JOEL R et al Property Address: 160 WILKINSON ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12549 Page: 0071 Tax Account: 181.03-1-36.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BARKER, CHRYSTIE M to LAMB, CORI et ano Property Address: 208 DONIELLE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12548 Page: ...

