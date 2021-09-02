Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 7, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN WIDMAN, JAMES P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,980.15 LIEN RELEASE LEWIS, RUBEN A Favor: USA/IRS LEWIS, RUBEN A Favor: USA/IRS

