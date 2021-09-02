Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 25, 2021     137 NOT PROVIDED BENWAY, JEANNINE M Property Address: 472 WEST AV, CLARKSON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $25,000.00 DIPAOLA, DANIEL & DIPAOLA, DESPINA Property Address: 11 SHENANDOAH, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $5,800.21 EDGEMERE FAMILY PROPERTIES, LLC & EDGEMERE FAMILY PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 34 GARDINER PK, ...

