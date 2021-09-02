Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Covid19 Coverage / New York lawmakers vote to extend eviction moratorium

New York lawmakers vote to extend eviction moratorium

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE September 2, 2021 0

ALBANY — The Democratic-led Legislature voted Wednesday to extend an eviction and foreclosure moratorium for commercial and residential tenants who fell behind on their rent because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, had called the Legislature to return for an "extraordinary session" to pass the legislation, which will put evictions ...

