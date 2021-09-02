Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NHYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as landlord: Opinion 21-22(B)

NHYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as landlord: Opinion 21-22(B)

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge as landlord Advertising – Attorneys as tenants Opinion 21-22(B) Background: A full-time judge owns an LLC which owns and rents certain buildings to residential and commercial tenants. The judge asks if it is permissible to advertise the buildings on their personal Facebook page. The judge asks if he may enter ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo