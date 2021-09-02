Second Circuit – Relieved of counsel: United States v. Fleming

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Relieved of counsel Compassionate release motion – Requirements United States v. Fleming 20-1776-cr Judges Leval, Cabranes, and Nardini Background: The defendant’s attorney moved to be relieved as counsel in relation to the defendant’s appeal from an order denying his motion for compassionate release. Ruling: The Second Circuit granted the motion. The court held ...

