Fourth Department – Labor Law: Kammerer v. Luis Angel Mercado, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Chemical burn – Covered hazards Kammerer v. Luis Angel Mercado, et al. CA 20-00548 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when a caustic substance fell on her while she was working in a building owned ...

