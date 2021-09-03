Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 26, 2021    70  NOT PROVIDED CARRASCO, CANDIDE to CARRASCO, CANDIDE et ano Property Address: 224 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12549 Page: 0367 Tax Account: 151.34-1-2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ALLEN, ASHLEY to ALLEN, SHARON Property Address: 5137 LAKE ROAD SOUTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12549 Page: 0493 Tax Account: 083.04-1-15.1 Full Sale Price: ...

