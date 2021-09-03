Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 9, 2021

September 3, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 9, 2021 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS AGAPE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 500 JOSEPH C WILSON BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14627 - - CHAI, GRACE & LUI, EDWARD 1 DELANY COURT, ENGLISHTOWN NJ 07726 - - & 15409 COMPTON ROAD, CENTREVILLE VA 20121 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MY TAXI 6C MYRTLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

