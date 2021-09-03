Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 7-9, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 7-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 7, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GARRIS, FALICIA J 31 WINTER HAZEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $6,061.61 MOORE, YOLANDA C 65 GLASGOW STREET, NY 1406 Favor: US EQUITIES CORP Attorney: STRUMPF, LINDA Amount: $1,711.21 NOCK, AMANDA 42 SKYLANE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK ...

