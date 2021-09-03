Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 9, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN PETROMALLO, ROSALIE Favor: ANDERSON, TRAVIS Amount: $3,500.00 1313 CREEK STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580

