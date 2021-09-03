Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 26, 2021    100 NOT PROVIDED BLAIVAS, ALEXANDRA Property Address: 207 SPENCER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 BRUTON, CECILY E & HICKMAN, CECILY E Property Address: 240 MEADOWDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $9,399.66 CAMERON, KARI H & VICARI, NICHOLAS P Property Address: 27 MARC MAR ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo