Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 9, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CASTILLO-GONZALEZ, WILSON Appoints: ORTEGA, JAZMIN HUNTER, WENDELL L Appoints: HUNTER, CARMEN E NACHAWATI, RANIA T Appoints: REFAAI, MAJED A ROELANDS, PATRICIA J Appoints: ETTARO, SHERRY A TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2017-PM1 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

