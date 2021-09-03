Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Scott Mosley | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Scott Mosley | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

September 3, 2021

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the addition of Scott Mosley as an associate in the firm's Securities and Capital Markets practice. Mosley advises publicly held and private companies in federal and state securities law compliance, stock exchange listing requirements and corporate governance matters. He also conducts due diligence for securities offerings, completes legal research and ...

