Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Student loan debt: In re Hilal K. Homaidan

Second Circuit – Student loan debt: In re Hilal K. Homaidan

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Student loan debt Private loans – Discharged in bankruptcy In re Hilal K. Homaidan 20-1981-bk Judges Jacobs, Chin, and Nardini Background: The borrower argued that a student loan was discharged in bankruptcy. The bankruptcy court denied the lender’s motion to dismiss after it concluded that the statute, which excepts from discharge an ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo