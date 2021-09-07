Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Marital property: LaPoint v. Claypoole

Fourth Department – Marital property: LaPoint v. Claypoole

September 7, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Marital property Funds in an account for convenience LaPoint v. Claypoole CA 20-00185 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of divorce that determined a contribution of funds toward the down payment on the marital home constituted marital property subject to equitable distribution. Ruling: The Appellate ...

