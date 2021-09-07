Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 10, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDREWS, EDMOND 91 REYNOLDS STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $5,342.20 COUNCIL, WAXIE J 104 E AVENUE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MOLLY L CHAPMAN ESQ Amount: $2,035.00 FRAIZER, DAESHAWN 71 PACER DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: SUMMIT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo