Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 27, 2021    111 NOT PROVIDED AYERS, ABBEY Property Address: 245 BRIARWOOD LANE, WHEATLAND NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $104,000.00 BHATTARAI, SAROJ & DHITAL, TANKA MAYA Property Address: 16 HARVEST RIDGE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY Lender: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $126,000.00 BILLS, BRANDY L Property Address: 49 LAMBETH LOOP, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

