Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 10, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY COHEN, MANUEL Appoints: LEMPERT, ROCHELLE LARSON, PETER Appoints: GROVE, ASHLEY PROETTA, MARION Appoints: ARCARESE, BEVERLY ROUNDPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING CORPORATION Appoints: SELF-HELP CREDIT UNION TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2016-5 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: LITTON LOAN SERVICING LP

