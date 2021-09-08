Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 28-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 28, 2021       12 14450 PROVVIDENZA, PATRICIA to JOHN OBRIEN LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 4 2021 et ano Property Address: 147 EAGLESFIELD WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12550 Page: 0317 Tax Account: 139.20-3-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14526 PROVVIDENZA, PATRICIA to JOHN OBRIEN LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 4 2021 et ano Property Address: ...

