Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 11-12, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 11, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JARVIE, IAN A 320 KIRKWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $1,496.53 MCDARTLAND, BRIAN T 437 HIGH STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: U.S. EQUITIES CORP Attorney: LINDA STRUMPF ESQ Amount: $4,467.96 NSABIMANA, ERICK 112 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M ...

