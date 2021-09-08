Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 28-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 28, 2021       25 14420 MACDONALD, IAN A & MACDONALD, MELANIE A Property Address: 347 SOUTH LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $35,000.00 14450 SHEEHAN, JOHN A & SHEEHAN, KATHRYN V Property Address: 40 WINDRUSH VALLEY ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

