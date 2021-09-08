Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 11-12, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 11, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: MORTGAGE CONNECT DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS LLC KROCKENBERGER, SANDRA Appoints: POOLE, MICHELLE MAIER, MARGARET H Appoints: HART, JANE A SALMAN, JAD Appoints: SALMAN, WASIM US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo