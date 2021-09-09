Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Insurance coverage: McAleavey v. Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Co.

Fourth Department – Insurance coverage: McAleavey v. Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance coverage Exclusions – Ambiguous terms McAleavey v. Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Co. CA 20-00615 Appealed from Supreme Court, Livingston County Background: The plaintiffs owned a seasonal home insured by the defendant. The policy excluded loss to an unoccupied home or its contents caused by freezing or the resulting discharge, leakage, or ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo