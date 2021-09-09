Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hearing ordered in attempted murder case

Defendant claims ineffective counsel

By: Bennett Loudon September 9, 2021 0

A state appeals court has sent an attempted murder case back to the lower court for a hearing on claims of ineffective counsel. Defendant Michael Ross was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In June 2018, in Buffalo, state Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns denied a defense motion to vacate ...

