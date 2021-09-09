Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 31, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 31, 2021      105 NOT PROVIDED FISCHER, MARTIN CURT to RANIERI, SCOTT Property Address: 85 BROOK ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12551 Page: 0348 Tax Account: 159.04-1-7.1 Full Sale Price: $315,000.00 14420 RUSHFORTH, JOHN M et ano to TAVENNER, MELISSA et ano Property Address: 102 CASSIDY WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12551 Page: 0325 Tax Account: ...

